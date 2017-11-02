Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Pack on PDA!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima packed on the PDA last night!

The 38-year-old reality star and her beau were waiting for their ride outside of a concert on Wednesday (November 1) when they shared a smooch and she playfully touched his face.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

If you missed it, be sure to check out Kourtney and Younes‘ couples costume on Halloween night. They dressed as famous crime duo Bonnie and Clyde for a party!

See the newest photos of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend below…