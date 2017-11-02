Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Looks Handsome While Filming 'Killerman' in Georgia!

Liam Hemsworth Looks Handsome While Filming 'Killerman' in Georgia!

Liam Hemsworth is all smiles while on the set of his new film!

The hunky 27-year-old actor was photographed horsing around with the cast and crew and smiling while filming his new movie Killerman on Thursday (November 2) in Savannah, Georgia.

While shooting his new movie, Liam‘s been spending time with Miley Cyrus in Tybee Island, the same spot they first fell in love while filming The Last Song in 2009.

Killerman is an action-thriller, and is expected to hit theaters in 2018.
Photos: BACKGRID
