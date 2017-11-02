Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Soak Up the Warm Miami Weather

Matthew McCoanughey sips on an iced coffee as he heads to a studio on Tuesday morning (October 31) in Miami, Florida.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor rocked a bandana and shades as he heads to a busy day of filming.

The following day, Matt‘s wife Camila Alves was spotted enjoying a day at the beach with their three kids – Levi, 9, Vida, 7, and Livingston, 4 – (not pictured).

The McConaughey family is in Miami as Matt continues filming his upcoming comedy Beach Bums.

