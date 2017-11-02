Mila Kunis Got Her Acting Start on 'Baywatch'!

Mila Kunis looks so chic on the cover of Net a Porter’s The Edit!

Here’s what the 34-year-old Bad Moms Christmas star had to share with the mag:

On getting her start in acting by appearing on Baywatch: “I was on Baywatch twice – two different characters. Once I was blind. I got lost in a fire and had to be saved…At the end of that episode I was boogie boarding. I was a blind boogie boarder.”

On taking business advice from her husband Ashton Kutcher: “Honestly, full disclosure, when I started dating Ashton, I was like, ‘I don’t want to know [about the] business side, it makes me so uncomfortable.’ And he said, ‘Right, stop, get on the call.’ And then I started educating myself, getting the language right. I would ask him questions, Googled lots of things, and now I know what everybody’s doing, I know what I can do, I know what I can ask for. I am way more involved than I was five years ago. I’ve been in the industry 25 years and only five years ago I started. Think about that, perspective-wise.”

For more from Mila, visit Net-a-Porter.com.