Millie Bobby Brown Loves The Kardashians - And They Love Her Back!

Millie Bobby Brown cannot get enough of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star gushed to Jimmy Fallon that she absolutely loves the Kardashian family during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 31).

“I’m obsessed with them…I think that they are just really great, they’re like so entertaining!” she exclaimed.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian noticed the love fest – and the feeling is most definitely mutual!

“It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE,” Khloe wrote on Twitter.

“OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!” Kim added.

Watch Millie go wild for the family below!