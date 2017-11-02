Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 12:31 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Loves The Kardashians - And They Love Her Back!

Millie Bobby Brown Loves The Kardashians - And They Love Her Back!

Millie Bobby Brown cannot get enough of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things star gushed to Jimmy Fallon that she absolutely loves the Kardashian family during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 31).

“I’m obsessed with them…I think that they are just really great, they’re like so entertaining!” she exclaimed.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian noticed the love fest – and the feeling is most definitely mutual!

“It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE,” Khloe wrote on Twitter.

“OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!” Kim added.

Watch Millie go wild for the family below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr