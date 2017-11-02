Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump!

Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 8:41 pm

Mindy Kaling is showing off her baby bump for the first time!

The 38-year-old The Mindy Project star took to Instagram on Thursday (November 2) to share a profile shot of her growing bump.

“How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject #laterbaby,” Mindy captioned the below shot from the studio.

Mindy confirmed her pregnancy back in August.

During a recent interview on Ellen, Mindy revealed the gender of her baby!

Check out Mindy‘s bump below!

