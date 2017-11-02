Patty Jenkins Speaks Out About Brett Ratner Allegations After Presenting Him an Award Last Week

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has released a statement on Twitter about the Brett Ratner allegations, where actresses such as Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge spoke out about sexual misconduct.

“I’m extremely distressed to read these terrible allegations against Brett Ratner. When I spoke of Brett, I spoke of my own experiences with him, which were not these at all. I have never witnessed nor been aware of anything that is now being described. To be very clear, I am definitely not okay with this kind of behavior,” Patty wrote on Twitter. “Sexual harassment and assault are NEVER okay and I stand with and defend all of the men and women who are revealing these horrific encounters all over this industry and this world. I hope their disclosures bring about real change for all of us, and I am deeply grateful to them for their bravery.”

In her statement, Patty is referring to Sunday night’s Jewish National Fund, where she presented Brett with the Tree of Life award.