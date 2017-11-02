Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 1:08 pm

Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital After Crashing His Motorcycle

Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital After Crashing His Motorcycle

Prince Jackson is doing okay after a scary accident!

The 20-year-old son of Michael Jackson was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Thursday (November 2) after losing control of his motorcycle in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Jackson

According to the report, Prince was riding in light when we he lost control, and got hurt enough that an ambulance was called and he was taken to a nearby emergency room.

He was released after being checked over by doctors, and didn’t break any bones. In fact, he ended up heading right back to class at Loyola Marymount University!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Prince Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr