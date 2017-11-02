Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital After Crashing His Motorcycle

Prince Jackson is doing okay after a scary accident!

The 20-year-old son of Michael Jackson was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Thursday (November 2) after losing control of his motorcycle in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Prince was riding in light when we he lost control, and got hurt enough that an ambulance was called and he was taken to a nearby emergency room.

He was released after being checked over by doctors, and didn’t break any bones. In fact, he ended up heading right back to class at Loyola Marymount University!