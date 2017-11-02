Thu, 02 November 2017 at 9:00 am
Rachel Bilson Spends the Day Grabbing Lunch in Studio City
Rachel Bilson chats with a friend as she leaves lunch on Monday afternoon (October 30) in Studio City, Calif.
The 36-year-old Nashville star looked pretty in a black sweater, jeans, and knee-high boots for her outing with her friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson
The following day, Rachel took to Instagram to share a cute selfie dressed in her Minnie Mouse Halloween costume!
10+ pictures inside of Rachel Bilson stepping out in Studio City…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Rachel Bilson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet