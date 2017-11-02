Rachel Bilson Spends the Day Grabbing Lunch in Studio City

Rachel Bilson chats with a friend as she leaves lunch on Monday afternoon (October 30) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old Nashville star looked pretty in a black sweater, jeans, and knee-high boots for her outing with her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

The following day, Rachel took to Instagram to share a cute selfie dressed in her Minnie Mouse Halloween costume!

Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by @rachelbilson on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Rachel Bilson stepping out in Studio City…