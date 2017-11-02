Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Join Zoe Kravitz for Lunch in NYC!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she heads to her ride after lunch on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in red sweater as she was joined by her daughter Ava Phillippe and Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

After lunch, the ladies were spotted getting some retail therapy in at the Maria Tash store.

The night before, Reese and Ava looked glam as they attended the WSJ Innovators Awards.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies stepping out in NYC…