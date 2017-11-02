Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 6:52 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Join Zoe Kravitz for Lunch in NYC!

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Join Zoe Kravitz for Lunch in NYC!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she heads to her ride after lunch on Thursday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in red sweater as she was joined by her daughter Ava Phillippe and Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

After lunch, the ladies were spotted getting some retail therapy in at the Maria Tash store.

The night before, Reese and Ava looked glam as they attended the WSJ Innovators Awards.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 01
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 02
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 03
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 04
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 05
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 06
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 07
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 08
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 09
reese witherspoon daughter ava join zoe kravitz for lunch in nyc 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr