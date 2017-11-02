Rita Ora & Charli XCX Join Forces at Samsung Charity Gala

Rita Ora and Charli XCX walk the red carpet at the Samsung Charity Gala held at Skylight Clarkson Square on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by Camila Alves, Goldie Hawn, Hunter Hayes, Jon Bon Jovi, Flo Rida, Lea DeLaria, Nicky Hilton, and football player Victor Cruz.

“Hey guys! So hyped to announce that I’ve partnered with @samsungmobileusa The journey has begun #withgalaxy 💜💥💎,” Rita captioned an Instagram selfie that she took on the red carpet. Check it out below!

FYI: Charli is wearing an Emilio Pucci suit. Camila is wearing a Pamella Roland dress. Nicky is wearing a Valentino dress.