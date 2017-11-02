'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Opens Up About Car Crash: 'I Should Have Pulled Over & Gone to Sleep'

KJ Apa opens up about his September car crash in a new interview and photo shoot for Esquire, out now.

Here’s what the 20-year-old Riverdale actor had to say:

On staying in shape: “I have to maintain a pretty tight physique, being shirtless pretty much every episode. I try to get to the gym every day. It takes a lot of stress out of stuff. It’s a long season. We’re doing 22 episodes in Season Two, and we’re about halfway through now. It’s crazy to think that right now last year we were finished. To think that we have 11 more episodes is a lot and overwhelming.”

On the high expectations Riverdale fans have for the second season, and the rabid “Shipping Wars” in particular: “I don’t really follow that stuff. I know the girls are really into that stuff, and I do hear about it at work. I find it cool that the fans get really involved in it and they stand by their shipping teams—if that’s how you say it, I don’t know. They’re ravenous, man. They will fight to end for these characters.”

On the car crash in late September: “That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part. I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m okay—it could have been a lot worse. The schedule didn’t change. It’s still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day. It puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you’re driving home, you’ve got to be mindful and make sure your mind’s right and that you’re not tired. I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after.”

