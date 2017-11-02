Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Modern Family' Character is Bisexual

Sarah Hyland just revealed some never-before-heard information about her Modern Family character!

A fan on Twitter posted, “haley dunphy is bisexual ! #oneofus #oneofus,” as a fan-theory about the character. Then, the fan asked Sarah, “actually, @Sarah_Hyland please confirm ??”

Sarah responded to the fan’s question on Twitter with, “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm.”

Sarah has starred on Modern Family since season one, and her character has only dated males on the show.

