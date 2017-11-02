Sarah Hyland Slams a Tabloid for Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sarah Hyland is speaking out to slam rumors that she had plastic surgery after a tabloid magazine wrote an article about the subject.

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was infuriated that the magazine had doctors weigh in about her face to figure out if she had work done over the years.

“THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. to have Drs give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading. F–k off,” she tweeted in response to Life & Style‘s article.

She added, “I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury, you have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your ‘journalism’ and use it for some good. FOR ONCE.”

When the outlet took out the doctors’ opinions and added her comment, she said, “why don’t you just delete the article about how different I look over the past 10 yrs instead of deleting ‘drs’ comments.”

Sarah then posted a series of videos of herself wearing a face mask while telling the tabloid to back off.

