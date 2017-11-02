Selena Gomez Goes for a Morning Bike Ride Before Justin Bieber Comes Over Again!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber can’t seem to get enough of each other – again!

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” pop star was spotted riding her bike on Thursday (November 2) in Studio City, Calif.

Yesterday, Selena and Justin went out together for a bike ride, but this time, Selena rode with another friend. After heading home, Justin was spotted returning to her house in his white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Earlier that day, Justin was spotted in a new pair of clothes after leaving Selena‘s house and arriving to Montage in Los Angeles.