Selena Gomez Is in a Great Mood While Grabbing a Juice After Hanging Out With Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez is in great spirits lately!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” pop superstar was spotted stopping for a fresh pressed juice at Alfred’s Coffee with a friend on Thursday (November 2) in Los Angeles.

Selena was photographed on a morning bike ride earlier in the day after hanging out with Justin Bieber, who she’s recently been hanging out with again.

The two also went on a fun bike ride together on Wednesday (November 1)!

Selena and Justin were also spotted together at Justin‘s hockey game – and it seems she was wearing his Red Devils jersey!