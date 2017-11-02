Top Stories
Selena Gomez Joins Justin Bieber at His Hockey Game, Appears to Wear His Jersey!

Selena Gomez Joins Justin Bieber at His Hockey Game, Appears to Wear His Jersey!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are spending more time together!

The 25-year-old entertainer and actress and 23-year-old singer were seen leaving his hockey match on Wednesday (November 1) at the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, Calif. It looks like Selena was there cheering him and it appeared as if she was wearing his Red Devils jersey on their way to the car.

Earlier that day, the pair looked so happy together while on a bike ride. Be sure to check out the photos if you missed them!

It’s unclear if Justin and Selena are officially back together since her breakup from The Weeknd.
