Shadowhunters' Katherine McNamara to Release Charity Single 'Glass Slipper' (Exclusive)

Most people probably know Katherine McNamara from her roles in Shadowhunters and The Maze Runner franchise, but did you know she’s also a singer?

The 21-year-old actress got her start on Broadway in the musical A Little Night Music and now she’s going back to her musical roots, JustJared.com can exclusively reveal.

Katherine is releasing a song titled “Glass Slipper” that is all about empowerment and dreams coming true, and 100% of all proceeds from the limited release will go to the United Nations charity Girl Up.

“My hope is that ‘Glass Slipper’ will inspire people to believe in their dreams. Life is hard and sometimes our wildest wishes can seem so far away – so far away that we may never hope to achieve them,” Kat told us in an exclusive statement. “If you see your goals/hopes/desires as impossible, they will remain out of your reach. Simply believing that you can get your fairy tale ending is the first step to making your dreams a reality. The beauty of life is anything is possible with hard work and tenacity. This song celebrates the fact that dreams are the spark of inspiration for living your life to the fullest. So no matter how tough the road getting there is, its not impossible if you believe … because your glass slipper fits.”

“Glass Slipper” will be released on November 3 and will be available worldwide on all streaming services and for download on all platforms. However, the song has a limited release and will only be available to download and stream until December 31, so get it soon!

The song was written by Lindsey Lee and Derek Cannavo, and produced by Peter Stengaard and Barry Tyerman.