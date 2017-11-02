'Stranger Things' Season 2 Ratings Are In - 4 Million Viewers Per Episode!

Stranger Things is spooking millions and millions of people!

Neilsen revealed on Thursday (November 2) that a “significant viewing event occurred” when the hugely popular Netflix show returned on October 27 with its second season, according to Deadline.

The first episode averaged 15.8 million viewers in the U.S. with nearly 11 million in the demo viewing on their TV. All nine of the new episodes averaged 4 million viewers and 3 million in the demo, according to their report.

Even more shocking: Nielsen says 361,000 people watched all nine episodes in the first day! Were you one of them?