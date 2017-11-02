Taylor Swift Will Premiere a New Song During ABC's #TGIT on November 9!

Taylor Swift‘s Reputation is nearly upon us, and she’s gifting us with a brand new track from the album!

ABC revealed that the 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” pop singer-songwriter will debut a new track next Thursday (November 9) during ABC’s #TGIT – being rebranded as #TGITaylor! (#TGIT is short for Thank God It’s Thursday!)

“World premiere performance – a new song – Taylor Swift – next Thursday,” a brief teaser clip which was uploaded on Thursday (November 2) proclaims.

Taylor is also premiering a track called “Call It What You Want” at midnight on Friday (November 3)!

Watch the announcement below!