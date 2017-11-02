Tom Hanks Promotes His First Book 'Uncommon Type' in London!

Tom Hanks can now published author to his already impressive resume!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actor signed copies of his new book Uncommon Type on Thursday afternoon (November 2) at the Waterstones Piccadilly book store in London, England.

Tom‘s new book is a collection of 17 short stories that he wrote on his typewriter.

Some of the stories in Tom‘s book are inspired by his own life and family.

You can get Uncommon Type anywhere books are sold.

