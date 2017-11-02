Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2017 at 6:18 pm

Tom Hiddleston Gets Into Loki Costume for Possible 'Avengers 4' Flashback Scene

Tom Hiddleston Gets Into Loki Costume for Possible 'Avengers 4' Flashback Scene

Tom Hiddleston is all smiles while back in costume as his fan favorite Marvel character Loki on the set of Avengers 4 on Thursday (November 2) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 36-year-old actor was seen filming alongside Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. and it appears they might have been shooting a flashback scene based on their outfits.

Chris was seen with long hair despite his character cutting off his long blond locks in Thor: Ragnarok, which is in theaters this weekend.

Make sure to see more photos of the stars on set today!
