'Westworld' Production Halted After Cast Member's Medical Emergency

Production on the second season of HBO’s Westworld has been temporarily suspended due to a cast member’s medical emergency.

The network has not specified the cast member in question, but TMZ says it is a male actor who “fell and hit his head at home.”

“Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

We send our thoughts to the actor who was injured and we hope that he makes a speedy recovery!