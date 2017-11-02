Top Stories
What Is the Most Anticipated K-Pop Comeback of November 2017? Vote Now!

November 2017 is nearly upon us – and so are a whole bunch of new music releases from some incredible South Korean acts.

Among some of the most highly anticipated albums? Wanna One returns with their repackage album 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) on November 13, Seventeen returns with their Teen,Age on November 6 and Super Junior makes their long-awaited comeback with Play on their 12th anniversary on November 6.

Which release are you most excited to hear in November?

Place your vote below now – we’ll reveal the result right here on November 9 at 12 pm EST.
