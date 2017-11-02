Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing on ‘Greatest Showman’ Tracks – Listen Now!

Zac Efron and Zendaya are featured in the two new songs from their upcoming film, The Greatest Showman.

These are the first tracks we've heard from the new film, which features original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land fame.

Out on Christmas Day, the original musical movie was inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, which celebrates the birth of show business and centers on the man who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and more also star.

Pre-order the album, out December 8, on iTunes.

Listen below!