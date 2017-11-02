Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing on ‘Greatest Showman’ Tracks – Listen Now!

Zac Efron & Zendaya Sing on ‘Greatest Showman’ Tracks – Listen Now!
gallery
the greatest showman songs 01
the greatest showman songs 02
the greatest showman songs 03
the greatest showman songs 04
the greatest showman songs 05

Zac Efron and Zendaya are featured in the two new songs from their upcoming film, The Greatest Showman.

These are the first tracks we've heard from the new film, which features original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land fame.

Out on Christmas Day, the original musical movie was inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, which celebrates the birth of show business and centers on the man who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and more also star.

Pre-order the album, out December 8, on iTunes.

Listen below!

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Colleen Ballinger Reveals Just How Much Work Goes Into Miranda Sings (Exclusive)
    Colleen Ballinger Reveals Just How Much Work Goes Into...
    We all know by now that being a professional vlogger isn’t just filming five minutes a day...
  2. Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After Motorcycle Crash
    Prince Jackson Taken to Hospital in Ambulance After...
    Prince Jackson lost control of his bike, but he’s doing okay! Prince, who is the 20-year-old...
  3. Kylie Jenner Reveals Locations For Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Pop Ups
    Kylie Jenner Reveals Locations For Kylie Cosmetics Holiday...
    Last year, Kylie Jenner hosted just two holiday pop up stores for her Kylie Cosmetics line —...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »