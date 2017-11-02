Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 2:59 am

Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, & Jim Parsons to Star in 'The Boys in the Band' Broadway Revival!

Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, & Jim Parsons to Star in 'The Boys in the Band' Broadway Revival!

The Boys in the Band is getting a star-studded Broadway revival!

Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons are set to star in the play being revived by Ryan Murphy and David Stone.

The play follows the story of “an alcohol-fueled birthday party for a gay man and his friends that turns inexorably – and with acid humor – from celebratory to toxic as relationships unravel, feelings are shredded and alliances are food-processed,” Deadline reports.

Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct the upcoming play and will also star Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.

The Boys in the Band will run for 15-week booking from April 30 through August 12 at the Booth Theatre in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Broadway, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr