Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, & Jim Parsons to Star in 'The Boys in the Band' Broadway Revival!

The Boys in the Band is getting a star-studded Broadway revival!



Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons are set to star in the play being revived by Ryan Murphy and David Stone.

The play follows the story of “an alcohol-fueled birthday party for a gay man and his friends that turns inexorably – and with acid humor – from celebratory to toxic as relationships unravel, feelings are shredded and alliances are food-processed,” Deadline reports.

Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct the upcoming play and will also star Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.



The Boys in the Band will run for 15-week booking from April 30 through August 12 at the Booth Theatre in New York City.