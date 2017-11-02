Zayn Malik Gets Honest About His Current Relationship With the Other One Direction Members

Zayn Malik is on the cover of this week’s issue of Billboard, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 24-year-old Mind of Mine singer had to say:

On spending time in a farm in rural Pennsylvania working on his second album: “The farm is out of the way and feels grounded. I do a lot of farm work. I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been interested in animals.”

On no longer staying in touch with the other One Direction members: “Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life. Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”

On working with Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”: “I felt like she was the right artist for the song. And of course she’s also a massive artist, so that brings its benefits. I get to let her fans know that I’m doing this kind of music, and she lets her fans know she likes my kind of music — there’s no opposition, for real.”

For more from Zayn, head to Billboard.com.