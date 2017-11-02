Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is 'Seeking Treatment' Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Thu, 02 November 2017 at 1:31 pm

Zendaya Looks Cute While Out to Lunch in West Hollywood!

Zendaya is looking cute and casual as she heads out for a bite!

The 21-year-old actress and singer was spotted grabbing lunch with a friend at Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal on Wednesday (November 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Zendaya recently made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City on October 26.

She was also honored at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on October 20 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

“Beyond honored and lucky to be here tonight @GLSEN Respect awards…so much love and empowerment in this room,” she wrote during the ceremony.
Photos: BACKGRID
