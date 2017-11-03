Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 6:05 pm

Alec Baldwin Does Dramatic Reading of Donald Trump Parody Book - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin Does Dramatic Reading of Donald Trump Parody Book - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin just gave a sneak peek at his new Donald Trump parody memoir!

The 59-year-old actor, who famously portrays Donald on Saturday Night Live, recounts the president’s first 100 days in office in You Can’t Spell America Without Me.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, Alec previewed the book and did a dramatic reading of a passage about Donald‘s ability to smell winners and Steve Bannon.

You Can’t Spell America Without Me hits shelves November 7th.

Check out the entire hilarious video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr