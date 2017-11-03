Alec Baldwin Does Dramatic Reading of Donald Trump Parody Book - Watch Now!

Alec Baldwin just gave a sneak peek at his new Donald Trump parody memoir!

The 59-year-old actor, who famously portrays Donald on Saturday Night Live, recounts the president’s first 100 days in office in You Can’t Spell America Without Me.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, Alec previewed the book and did a dramatic reading of a passage about Donald‘s ability to smell winners and Steve Bannon.

You Can’t Spell America Without Me hits shelves November 7th.

Check out the entire hilarious video below…