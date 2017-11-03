Aly & AJ: 'I Know' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Aly & AJ are back at it with yet another brand new song called “I Know,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the second official music release from the sister-duo’s – Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka – forthcoming EP Ten Years, which is set to be released on November 17th.

“I Know” follows lead single “Take Me,” which made its debut over the summer along with an accompanying music video.

“I know/ You know, who’s gonna pick you up/ Who’s gonna take you home (take you home)/ I know,” the girls chant on the chorus.

You can also stream “I Know” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Aly & AJ – I Know (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Aly & AJ’s brand new song “I Know”…