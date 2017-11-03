Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Amber Heard Shows Off Her New Pink Hair While House Hunting

Amber Heard Shows Off Her New Pink Hair While House Hunting

Amber Heard shares a laugh with pal filmmaker Leila Bartell on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress showed off her newly dyed pink hair while rocking a leather jacket for lunch with her friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

After lunch, Amber checked out a couple of new properties while house hunting with a realtor.

Amber is back in the LA after wrapping production of Aquaman with Jason Momoa in Australia.

Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21, 2018
Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard shows off her new pink hair while house hunting 01
amber heard shows off her new pink hair while house hunting 02
amber heard shows off her new pink hair while house hunting 03
amber heard shows off her new pink hair while house hunting 04
amber heard shows off her new pink hair while house hunting 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr