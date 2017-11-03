Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Kris Jenner on Her Kids' Pregnancies

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Spending Halloween with Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Steps Out After Spending Halloween with Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck fuels up on an iced coffee as he heads to a morning meeting on Wednesday (November 1) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a white T-shirt and tweed jacket as he kicked off his day with meeting at his office.

The night before, Ben was spotted trick-or-treating with his estranged with Jennifer Garner and their three kids on Halloween.

After trick-or-treating, the Affleck-Garner clan headed to a quiet dinner as a family.
