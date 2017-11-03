Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017

Benedict Cumberbatch Talks the Media, His Future in Theater, & His Slipper Collection

Benedict Cumberbatch strikes a pose on his new cover for Interview magazine!

Here’s what the 41-year-old Sherlock actor had to share with the mag:

On whether or not he trusts easily: “You do [have to], and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes during a conversation with a journalist— where you are answering things you never normally talk about, not even with some of your closest friends—you end up being quite confessional, and you don’t think about the amplification of that. No matter how fancy these journalists are, they have editors or political leanings behind their publications, which means that, basically, they’re going to shape what you’ve said into an article they’ve already written.”

“So you have to be really careful with your words. I still find that difficult, as any person who deals with the press will tell you. That’s why it’s nice, with this one, to talk to a friend. But sometimes with a coffee and a friendly smile, I suddenly start talking without thinking about how it’s going to be read.”

On doing theater again: “There are plans afoot in the not-too-distant future, but not this year.”

On how many slippers he has: “Too many.”

For more from Benedict, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Photos: Mikael Jansson
