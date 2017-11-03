Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Beyonce totally nailed Lil Kim‘s look in not just one, but five Halloween costumes!

The 36-year-old superstar channeled some vintage Lil Kim outfits for the holiday and shared each amazing look on her website.

The outfits included Kim‘s sheer outfit for the red carpet at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards and a blue haired look from a spread in Manhattan File magazine.

Other looks included her outfit from 1997′s “The Rain” music video, her No Way Out Tour look from 1997 and a photo from an issue of Today’s Black Woman.

Check out some of her costumes below…