Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda has sadly passed away at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

The actor, known best for his role on Veronica Mars, committed suicide on Wednesday (November 1) as confirmed by a rep. Further details are not yet known.

In addition to playing the part of Felix Toombs on Veronica Mars during the show’s first two seasons, Brad appeared in a number of television shows including Sons of Anarchy, Malcolm in the Middle, Even Stevens and Days of Our Lives, as well as 2004′s A Cinderella Story.

Our thoughts are with Brad‘s family and friends during this difficult time.