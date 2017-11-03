Top Stories
Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 10:11 pm

Bradley Cooper Is All Smiles After First Halloween With Baby Lea!

Bradley Cooper was all smiles while hanging in New York City!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted while out and about on Friday afternoon (November 3) in New York City.

Earlier in the week, Bradley and his longtime love Irina Shayk went on their first trick-or-treating expedition with baby Lea.

The couple and the six-month-old dressed up for the occasion, with Irina rocking a skin-tight cat suit and Bradley keeping covered up in a gorilla suit.

“The cat is out and about.. 🐱🖤 #HappyHalloween,” Irina wrote on her Instagram, along with a look at her costume.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

