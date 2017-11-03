BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 10:51 am

This is massive: BTS are going to be performing at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The seven member South Korean pop troupe confirmed on Friday (November 3) that they’ll be hitting the stage with their debut U.S. performance of “DNA” from their latest release Love Yourself: Her on November 19.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The superstar boy band has continuously broken records both domestically and abroad, largely due to their incredibly passionate fanbase – the A.R.M.Y.

THe group will perform at the show, which airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19 starting at 8 pm EST on ABC.

“We are so excited to be invited to the American Music Awards and to perform on the stage for the first time. All the members are honored to be on the show with other amazing artists, and we’re proud to share this great news with our fans, ARMY,” the group said in a statement.

We can’t wait to see BTS dominate the stage!
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

