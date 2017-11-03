Top Stories
BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:41 pm

'Call Me By Your Name' Soundtrack Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The official soundtrack for Call Me By Your Name was released on Friday (November 3), and you can listen to it right here!

The collection of tracks by artists including Sufjan Stevens, Giorgio Moroder and Ryuichi Sakamoto soundtracks the Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet co-starring gay coming-of-age drama, which is due out in theaters on November 24.

There are two new Sufjan songs included, called “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon.” The soundtrack also features contributions from The Psychedelic Furs and John Adams.

Stream the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack below!
