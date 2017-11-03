Camilla Belle Teams Up with Cointreau to Celebrate The Art of La Soirée!

Camilla Belle is picture perfect while striking a pose at Cointreau Celebrates the Cosmopolitan and The Art of La Soirée held at La Sirena on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress took guests back to 1988 New York City glam with unexpected twists and hand-crafted Cosmopolitans featuring Cointreau, the original orange liqueur.

The glimmering Soireé demonstrated for guests how to celebrate this upcoming holiday season through fresh cocktails and elevated food pairings.

“What a night! Thank you @cointreau for having me be a part of last night’s #CointreauSoiree,” Camilla captioned with her Instagram post. “Can’t wait to take what I learned and shake up my own Cosmopolitan at home! #cheers #ad #aboutlastnight”



A post shared by Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

FYI: Camilla is wearing with an Adeam dress with John Hardy Jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.