Camilla Belle Teams Up with Cointreau to Celebrate The Art of La Soirée!
Camilla Belle is picture perfect while striking a pose at Cointreau Celebrates the Cosmopolitan and The Art of La Soirée held at La Sirena on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.
The 31-year-old actress took guests back to 1988 New York City glam with unexpected twists and hand-crafted Cosmopolitans featuring Cointreau, the original orange liqueur.
The glimmering Soireé demonstrated for guests how to celebrate this upcoming holiday season through fresh cocktails and elevated food pairings.
“What a night! Thank you @cointreau for having me be a part of last night’s #CointreauSoiree,” Camilla captioned with her Instagram post. “Can’t wait to take what I learned and shake up my own Cosmopolitan at home! #cheers #ad #aboutlastnight”
FYI: Camilla is wearing with an Adeam dress with John Hardy Jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.