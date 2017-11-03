Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige & More Get Into Character on 'Mudbound' Posters

Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige are bringing their Mudbound characters to life on the film’s new posters.

The upcoming Dee Rees-directed epic released individual character posters on Friday (November 3), just ahead of the film’s debut on Netflix and in select theaters on November 17.

Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan and Jonathan Banks also star in the individual posters.

The movie, which is set in the rural American South during World War II and based on the international bestseller by Hillary Jordan, is about two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta.