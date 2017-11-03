Top Stories
BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:03 pm

Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige & More Get Into Character on 'Mudbound' Posters

Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige & More Get Into Character on 'Mudbound' Posters

Carey Mulligan and Mary J. Blige are bringing their Mudbound characters to life on the film’s new posters.

The upcoming Dee Rees-directed epic released individual character posters on Friday (November 3), just ahead of the film’s debut on Netflix and in select theaters on November 17.

Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan and Jonathan Banks also star in the individual posters.

The movie, which is set in the rural American South during World War II and based on the international bestseller by Hillary Jordan, is about two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta.
Just Jared on Facebook
mudbound posters 00
mudbound posters 01
mudbound posters 02
mudbound posters 03
mudbound posters 04
mudbound posters 05
mudbound posters 07

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Jonathan Banks, Mary J Blige, Rob Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr