Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Step Out to Promote the Upcoming CMA Awards 2017!

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are getting ready to host the CMA Awards for the 10th consecutive time!

The country music stars stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday morning (November 2) to promote the upcoming awards show.

“I feel like this year’s a bit tougher to try and figure out things that everybody will just giggle at or find funny. We’re not up there to offend people,” Carrie said. “We just want to have a good time and showcase what we do, and the artists.”

“We’re not up there to offend,” Brad added. “We’re up there to celebrate what our music is about, which really, country music is about life. It’s just really the format that is the reality in terms of the lyrics and storytelling. It’s hopefully an escape in these times that are really interesting.”

The 51st annual CMA Awards airs live in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 8 at 8pm ET on ABC.

Watch their interview below!