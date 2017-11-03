Chrissy Teign & Nicole Richie Get Big Honors at REVOLVE Awards 2017!

Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Richie strike a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 #REVOLVEawards held at The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Thursday (November 2) in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old model and the 36-year-old actress and fashion designer were joined by Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Rachel Zoe, Aimee Song, Cara Santana, Romee Strijd, Whitney Port, Jessica Gomes, Draya Michele and Kara Del Toro at the event honoring the most revolutionary talent in the influencer, fashion, music spheres.

Chrissy was awarded Woman of the Year and Nicole received the Icon of the Year, and was introduced with a heartfelt speech from Rachel.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Revolve. Nicole is wearing House of Harlow 1960 and Platt Boutique jewelry. Elsa is wearing a LPA dress. Romee is wearing NBD.