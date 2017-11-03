Dakota Johnson Greets Fans While Leaving Her Hotel in NYC!

Dakota Johnson is making time for her fans!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted stepping out of her hotel on Friday (November 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

While stepping out into the city, Dakota stopped to pose for some photos with fans. Some of them were waiting outside since 6 AM just to see her!

Dakota was spotted one day before flashing a smile while leaving a NYC studio.

The actress was spotted rocking red booties in the airport in late October while heading home from LAX after attending a wedding in Brazil.