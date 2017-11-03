Top Stories
Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled Celebrate Their Tour's On-Sale!

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled pose for a photo while throwing the Fan Luv event at The Grove on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The two music superstars are going on tour together in 2018 and they celebrated the ticket on-sale by throwing the event.

Demi performed “Sorry Not Sorry” and Khaled performed “Wild Thoughts” for the 1,500 fans who showed up at the outdoor shopping mall.

Their entrance included a 50 person marching band, a double decker trolley, and a Rolls Royce.

Get your tickets for the tour starting on Friday (November 3) at 10am local time!
Photos: Phily Mack
