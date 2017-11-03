Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 1:16 am

Diane Kruger & Mary J. Blige Accept Acting Honors at IndieWire Event

Diane Kruger & Mary J. Blige Accept Acting Honors at IndieWire Event

Diane Kruger and Mary J. Blige pose together on the red carpet at the inaugural IndieWire Honors event on Thursday (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by honoree Issa Rae and Broad City actress Abbi Jacobson.

Diane received the Lead Performance – Film award for her work in the movie In the Fade and Mary was presented with the Breakthrough Performance – Film award for her performance in Mudbound.

Issa was honored with the Vanguard Award for television.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Dior dress.
Photos: Getty
