Edgar Ramirez, Sebastian Stan & More Studs Help GQ Style & Hugo Boss Celebrate Amazing Spaces!

Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan keep it dapper in suits while attending GQ Style & Hugo Boss Celebrate Amazing Spaces Launch held at John Lautner’s Harvey House on Thursday (November 2) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor, who hosted the event, and Sebastian, 35, were joined by Jesse Williams, Finn Wittrock, Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef, Darren Criss and girlfriend Mia Swier, Noomi Rapace, Jeremy Scott, Miguel and his longtime love Nazanin Mandi, and musical guest Tunde Adebimpe.

BOSS partners with GQ Style to take you inside some of America’s most architecturally significant locations. In the first video, Edgar takes you on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright‘s mysterious LA mansion, The Ennis House, whose distinctive design has served as a location to films such as Blade Runner.