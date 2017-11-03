Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner to Go Shopping at a 99 Cent Store - Watch the Hilarious Prank!

Ellen DeGeneres sent Kris Jenner go shopping at a 99 cent store – and made her say some pretty hilarious things!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was a good sport while participating in one of Ellen‘s hidden camera pranks.

During the segment, Ellen spoke to Kris through an earpiece and made her bicker about the price of the items in her cart, laugh loudly for an uncomfortable amount of time and generally say crazy things to the unsuspecting cashier.

Watch Kris play along with Ellen‘s prank below!