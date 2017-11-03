Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 3:13 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner to Go Shopping at a 99 Cent Store - Watch the Hilarious Prank!

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Kris Jenner to Go Shopping at a 99 Cent Store - Watch the Hilarious Prank!

Ellen DeGeneres sent Kris Jenner go shopping at a 99 cent store – and made her say some pretty hilarious things!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was a good sport while participating in one of Ellen‘s hidden camera pranks.

During the segment, Ellen spoke to Kris through an earpiece and made her bicker about the price of the items in her cart, laugh loudly for an uncomfortable amount of time and generally say crazy things to the unsuspecting cashier.

Watch Kris play along with Ellen‘s prank below!
