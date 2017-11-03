Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 7:04 pm

Ezra Miller Shows Off His Abs, Reveals What Love Means to Him

Ezra Miller Shows Off His Abs, Reveals What Love Means to Him

Ezra Miller gets shirtless and flaunts his sculptured physique in his new cover shoot for Interview magazine!

Here’s what the 25-year-old Justice League star had to share with the mag:

On what love means to him: “If only I had the words. I think there are a million ways to say it. But if I had to try to sum up love, I’d describe it as connective tissue, as the blood of the universe or the water that runs through all of the cosmos. The Flash’s symbol is a lightning bolt over the heart. If there’s any sort of superpower we desperately need right now, it’s this transcendental force that reminds us of union and connection. I know it sounds a little cheesy and cliché, but I think that superhero stories come from somewhere.”

On his superpowers: “I genuinely think I have a hugging superpower. I’m starting to master the transformative hug. I have a strange memory ability. There’s a lot of information that I don’t cognitively know, but that seems to rise up at moments of need. That feels like a superpower. Something that nobody knows about me is that I discovered at a young age that I could sing in two tones. I don’t do this in performance, because it’s something very special to me. But I’ve learned that it’s a practice that goes back far in time.”

For more from Ezra, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Photos: Mikael Jansson
