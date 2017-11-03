Gabrielle Union & Julianna Margulies Team Up at Inspire A Difference Honors Gala!

Gabrielle Union keeps it chic and sophisticated in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Gala held at the Dream Hotel on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

The 45-year-old Being Mary Jane star was joined by Julianna Margulies, Padma Lakshmi and former professional basketball player Alonzo Mourning at the event celebrating incredible advocates whose dedication to victims’ rights and healing inspire a difference in the lives of others.

Gabrielle, Julianna, Padma and Alonzo were all honored for their activism as they all promoted their charities they’re partnering with to bring important issues to the forefront.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Dion Lee ensemble. Julianna is wearing a Gabriela Hearst Resort jumpsuit.