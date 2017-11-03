Gary Oldman Reveals the Challenge of Playing Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'

Top Stories
Gary Oldman gets reflective in his new cover shoot for Interview magazine.

Here’s what the 59-year-old Darkest Hour actor had to share with the mag:

On acting as a form of escape: “I think it was my way out, a sort of avenue of escape. The fun of it was getting away from myself and stepping into the characteristics and the behavior of someone else. It stems from that thing of not necessarily being that comfortable in your own skin.”

On the challenge of portraying Winston Churchill: “The challenge of playing someone like Winston Churchill is that there’s more footage of him than you might believe, and there’s certainly enough to read about. Next to Washington, I think he has the most biographies about him. And then there’s his own writing, which is something like 50 books.”

For more from Gary, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Photos: Mikael Jansson
